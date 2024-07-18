Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

CETY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.23% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clean Energy Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lwmg LLC owned about 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.