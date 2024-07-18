Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Clean Energy Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
CETY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.37.
Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.23% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clean Energy Technologies
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Energy Technologies
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.