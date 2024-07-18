Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,695 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after buying an additional 1,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,003,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.93. 9,724,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 192.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

