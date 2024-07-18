Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 441,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 64,597 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 100,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 159,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

