Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $39,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 370,483 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 1,490,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

