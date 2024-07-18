Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $769,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,941,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,233,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock valued at $30,218,549. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MU traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

