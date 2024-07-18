Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,739. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $486.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

