Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 208,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,255. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

