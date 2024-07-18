Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after acquiring an additional 123,653 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,191. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

