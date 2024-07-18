Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,561. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

