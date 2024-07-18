Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,041,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.77. 1,391,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,233. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.