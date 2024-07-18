Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 686,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 2.5 %

CLPR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 86,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,471. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

