Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 54,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,867. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 440,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

