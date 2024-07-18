Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 182,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,430. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.