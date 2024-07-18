Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading Up 0.3%

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. 126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57.

About Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.