Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KOF stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.