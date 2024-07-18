Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $136,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

