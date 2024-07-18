CoinLoan Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $143.73 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

