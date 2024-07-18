Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.96

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$176.96 and last traded at C$176.80, with a volume of 63287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$170.83.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

