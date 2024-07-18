Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.96.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

