Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.55

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 546272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.