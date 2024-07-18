Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

See Also

