Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.64%.
Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance
Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.
