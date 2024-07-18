Comparing Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $17.73 million 0.43 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.39 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $18.90 million 0.07 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marin Software and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -107.95% -78.95% -57.29% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Marin Software on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.