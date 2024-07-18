Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.78

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 7247209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Compass Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

