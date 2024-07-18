Compass Point Reiterates “Sell” Rating for PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Compass Point reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNNT

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.34 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $478.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.