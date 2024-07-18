Compound One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.91 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Compound has a total market cap of $430.13 million and $33.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $51.45 or 0.00081121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010175 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,764 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,756.48355601 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.5275591 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $32,103,324.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.