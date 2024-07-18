Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,321,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 96,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

