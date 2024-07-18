ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

