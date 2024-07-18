Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 635,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

