Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Short Interest Update

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 277,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE CLCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. Cool has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.50.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.75%.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
