Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Short Interest Update

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 277,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cool Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CLCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. Cool has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.50.

Cool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Cool Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cool during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,220,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Cool by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,027,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

