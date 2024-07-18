Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 6,819,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.27. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Copart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

