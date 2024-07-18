Coq Inu (COQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.45 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $116.10 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000159 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,844,136.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

