Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 218823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

