Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Down 6.2%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.17 and last traded at $55.30. 148,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 573,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $566.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,363,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

See Also

