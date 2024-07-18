Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.