Cormark Weighs in on Real Matters Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.28 million.

