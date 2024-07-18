Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Corus Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an outperform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

