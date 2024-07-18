Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
