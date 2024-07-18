Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,534,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

