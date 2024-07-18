Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

