Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

STX stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

