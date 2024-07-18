Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,673 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 164.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,673 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Walmart by 221.3% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 185,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 127,952 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 325.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 455,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 348,696 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

