Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 410 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,531,000 after purchasing an additional 190,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.48 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.