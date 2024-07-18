Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. 527,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

