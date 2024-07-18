Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

NYSE NOC opened at $440.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

