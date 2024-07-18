Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WFC opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $211.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

