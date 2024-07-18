Critical Contrast: Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) vs. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSA Safety and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.79 billion 4.20 $58.58 million $6.75 28.27 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 14.81% 31.51% 13.15% Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares MSA Safety and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MSA Safety has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MSA Safety and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 1 1 1 3.00 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSA Safety currently has a consensus target price of $189.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Given MSA Safety’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Bone Biologics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.