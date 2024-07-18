Critical Contrast: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $24.53 billion 1.27 $2.50 billion $8.80 11.94 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $964.68 million 1.62 $85.98 million $2.72 14.39

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. The Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.4% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 10.87% 20.64% 3.90% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 11.16% 15.98% 3.27%

Risk & Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 8 9 0 2.53 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 2 6 1 2.89

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats The Hartford Financial Services Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channels and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and leave management solution. This segment also distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers managed mutual funds across various asset classes; and exchange-traded funds through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers, as well as investment management, distribution, and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

