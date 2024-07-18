Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $7.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00042612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

