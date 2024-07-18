CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Cut to Sell at Redburn Atlantic

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $380.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $354.94 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 669.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 89.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

